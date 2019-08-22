Increasing thunderstorm threat through this weekend

Over the past three days we have seen mostly isolated hit or miss thunderstorms in the Tennessee Valley. Thursday is the start of a more active stretch for Northern Alabama. Expect scattered thunderstorms by late afternoon today but widespread thunderstorms and showers are expected Friday through Sunday.

Severe chances are low each day but stronger thunderstorms can still produce gusty winds and very heavy rain. Rain totals will likely range from 1-3 inches through early next week with isolated higher totals for some areas.

Thursday afternoon will warm to the low 90s but Friday through this weekend highs will remain in the 80s. Depending on cloud cover and coverage of rain, some areas may only make it to the low 80s this weekend.