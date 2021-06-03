Increasing sunshine for Friday

A cold front is tracking across North Alabama Thursday evening. Once the front passes, rain chances drop and clouds try to clear. However, areas of fog are possible tonight, which will linger into Friday morning.

Temperatures dip to the lower 60s and once the fog and low clouds clear Friday, we'll warm to the mid 80s for highs. High pressure makes for quiet weather Saturday and sunshine will send temperatures close to 90 degrees. As the wind starts to shift back from the southwest, moisture begins to increase and scattered afternoon storms are expected starting Sunday, lasting through at least the first part of the week.