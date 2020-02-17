Clear
Increasing showers overnight, periods of rain Tuesday

After a pleasant weekend and pretty nice start to the work week, showers will be back in the forecast starting later tonight.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 7:55 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

There's no outlined risk of severe weather, but that doesn't mean any storms come without problems. The best chance for some embedded storms will be ahead of a cold front passing late Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Locally heavy rain in storms can create localized flooding. Additionally, about an inch of rain on saturated ground will cause area creeks and streams to rise again. There are still Flood Warnings in effect for the Tennessee River at Florence and Whitesburg, a testament to the still swollen waterways.

One the cold front passes Tuesday evening, it's a little while before the rain chances decrease entirely. We'll keep a few showers through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, then again Thursday. The aforementioned one inch of rain includes any showers from Thursday too. It's chilly and damp both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs only reach the mid 40s Thursday and we'll dip to the upper 20s waking up Friday morning. Drier weather holds on through the first half of the weekend, then showers are back in the forecast to start next week.

