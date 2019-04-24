Increasing showers, a few storms Thursday

Starting tonight, showers will be possible again in the Valley. Nothing will be widespread, but a few locations can wake up to some damp pavement Thursday morning. Showers and storms remain few and far between through the first half of the day. Thursday afternoon through Thursday night rain chances will be at their highest.

Temperatures dip a bit for Thursday. We'll start in the lower 60s and highs reach the mid 70s during the afternoon. Expect another mild Friday, too. Speaking of Friday, aside from some lingering morning showers, the weather will be improving. Clouds start to thin during the afternoon and by Saturday, we'll be back to a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out Saturday night, but most stay dry and Sunday will be a decent day overall.