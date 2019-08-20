Increasing humidity and rain chances

An approaching, and eventually stalling, system will keep rain and storms in the forecast through the weekend. In fact, we can even see those rain chances enhanced by a wave of tropical moisture coming out of the Gulf. While this doesn't bode well for Friday Night Football or general weekend plans, it will bring some beneficial moisture to the area.

Before the rain gets here, it's still hot and humid. Highs Wednesday return to the mid 90s as heat index values hit the lower triple digits again. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening both Wednesday and Thursday before the rain become more widespread to end the week. Temperatures will be dropping as a dying cold front stalls across the southeast. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s starting this weekend.

While the chance for severe weather is low, slow moving, heavy rain is possible. That means we'll need to monitor any areas of continuous rainfall for flooding this weekend. Most locations will end up with around an inch of rain over the next 7 days.