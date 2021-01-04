Increasing clouds but warmer Monday, rain returns Thursday

The first workweek of 2021 starts off pleasant. Despite increasing clouds by the afternoon, Monday's highs rebound to the upper 50s (nearly 10 degrees warmer than Sunday). Tuesday and Wednesday are slightly cooler than today but seasonable with periods of mostly sunny skies in the afternoons.

North Alabama's next widespread weather maker arrives Thursday. Initial showers arrive Thursday morning and lasts through Friday afternoon. This will be a cold rain event. The thunderstorm threat is well to our south by the Gulf Coast. Rainfall totals of 0.25" to 0.50" is expected Thursday through Friday with isolated lower and higher rain totals.

Friday also bring another case of cold air chasing the moisture on the backside of the exiting storm system. North Alabama could see a brief transition over to wet snow flakes Friday. No accumulations are expected and best chances will be in the typical spots: higher elevations, Sand Mountain, etc..