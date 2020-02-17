Increasing clouds but mostly dry Monday, widespread rain Tuesday

Low clouds known as stratus moved into parts of North Alabama around sunrise Monday morning. Other than those low clouds, most of North Alabama will see mostly sunny skies through about lunchtime for Presidents Day. Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon and tonight. Even with the cloud cover, today's highs will still reach the mid 60s for much of North Alabama.

A few stray showers will be possible this evening but most will stay dry through late tonight. Our next weather maker will move into North Alabama closer to midnight and into the early morning hours Tuesday.

Off and on showers continue through the day Tuesday, with a small chance for a rumble or two of thunder as well. Most of the rain comes to an end by lunchtime Wednesday as the cold front moves through. This front will sink our highs from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the low 50s by Wednesday. Looking ahead to late next week, a second system also appears to impact the southeastern US by Thursday. While it appears the bulk of the rain will stay well to our south along the Gulf Coast, it is still unclear just how much rain we will see here at home. For now, we will keep the chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday in the forecast. Even so, rainfall totals for the next five days do look fairly light, with around a half inch to one inch of rain expected. Although we could use a much longer break from the rain, we are not anticipating significant flooding issues at this time from this week's rain. Some smaller creeks, rivers, and streams could see some small rises, however, given how swollen they are from heavy rain the last few weeks.

Friday and Saturday look dry with lots of sunshine before more rain arrives next Sunday. After highs drop into the upper 40s Thursday, we bounce back to near normal in the mid 50s Saturday.