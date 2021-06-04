Increasing clouds and a stray storm Saturday

Fog is expected to redevelop tonight as lows dip into the lower 60s by Saturday morning. While Saturday starts quiet, humidity will be rising again with a southerly wind, contributing to the development of a couple of isolated storms by the afternoon. Expect warm temperatures Saturday as highs climb to the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast Sunday, too. With greater storm coverage, we won’t be as hot Sunday or the days to follow. Afternoon storms are expected every day next week, but isolated activity is still possible overnight as well. Lows will stay mild - in the upper 60s, and highs continue in the low to mid 80s.