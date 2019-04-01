Clear
Increasing clouds Monday, a stray shower late tonight

Afternoon highs in the Tennessee Valley will top out around 10 degrees below normal Monday. A weak system will allow for a few stray showers late tonight.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:51 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Several locations throughout the Tennessee Valley made it down to or below freezing Monday morning which is nearly 15 degrees below normal for early April.  Mostly sunny skies Monday morning will transition to increasing clouds this afternoon as a system approaches from the west.

A few showers will be possible late tonight and into Tuesday morning but most areas will remain dry through sunrise Tuesday morning.  Areas that do see a passing shower will see less than 0.10" of rainfall.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday with highs returning to near normal by Wednesday with highs in the low 70s for the Valley.

The next chance for rain arrives Thursday and into Friday.  This system will bring widespread rain with rainfall totals over 0.50" possible.  There may be enough instability that a few embedded thunderstorms could develop.  Any thunderstorms that do develop are expected to be weak.  The threat of any strong to severe thunderstorms is very low to nonexistent.

By Saturday we dry out with parts of the Tennessee Valley making a run at 80 for afternoon highs.

