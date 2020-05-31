Increased law enforcement at Target in Decatur

Decatur Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office told us there were reports of people possibly looting a Target storefront in Decatur on Sunday night.

Law enforcement researched the claim and found it to be untrue.

But they told WAAY-31 they wanted to be on the property in case something did happen.

There was a large police presence and the front of the store was boarded up to withstand someone breaking the glass.

The spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office told us they wanted to be there to keep everyone safe.

They were there for about an hour and nothing was damaged.