Increased gas prices start soon due to second phase of Alabama gas tax

It’s about to cost you more to fill up at the gas pump.

It’s all part of the state’s gas tax to improve roads across Alabama.

WAAY-31 reports how much more it will cost you and how some projects already underway are going.

In about two weeks the price you pay at the pump will increase 2 cents per gallon to start the second phase of the gas tax.

About one year into Alabama’s 10-cent gas tax hike we are already seeing changes on roads across North Alabama.

Last September, the state added a 6 cent per gallon tax on gas and diesel fuels.

That money helped start widening I-565 in Madison County and added turn lanes on Highway 72 in Limestone County.

Monday, the state department of transportation told us one of the next big projects is widening the Huntsville Brownsferry Road.

It also plans on resurfacing and widening Wall Triana Highway at the I-565 Eastbound ramp.

The money is specifically earmarked for road projects, but at least one driver thinks more money is being spent in some locations than others.

"I have seen some changes mostly in the city. I live in a rural area so it's taking them a little longer to fix things like that but I have seen them fix things within the city," said Hayleigh Hughes.

The 2 cent increase starts Oct. 1 and another 2 cent hike goes into effect in 2023.