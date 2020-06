The city of Birmingham dropped all charges related to inciting a riot against comedian Jermaine "Funnyman" Johnson, according to the area’s ABC-affiliated station, 33/40.

The announcement was made in a Wednesday news conference by Johnson and his lawyer, the station reports.

Johnson is known for his videos about Alabama football. He was charged on June 11 for the riot in Birmingham on May 31.

Find more from 33/40 here.