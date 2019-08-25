Inaugural Huntsville Tailgate Classic Cornhole Tournament

On Saturday, August 24 on Butler Green at Campus 805, more than 80 people signed up to play in the first ever Huntsville Tailgate Classic cornhole tournament!

The American Cornhole Organization wanted to kick off their fall season right here in the Rocket City.

Players coming from not just around Alabama, but also Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky to compete for the $5,000 purse!

It wasn't all professionals throwing the bags and trying to lead their teams to victory either, there were amateur local players who created teams and got to play too!

We met one competitor who was visiting from Nashville, but originally from the Netherlands and Costa Rica, so cornhole is new for her.

"My parents asked me what is was and I told them and showed them pictures and they said, 'That's so cool. I wish we had that here.' Back in Costa Rica they do mostly soccer or frisbee, but then in the Netherlands you just drink beer, no cornhole, that's new," Nicole De Smidt said.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau helped put on this event and they were pleasantly surprised by how many people came out to support the tournament and play!

They're hoping to continue the Huntsville Tailgate Classic in the future!

"Two, three, four, five years ago, I didn't see all this cornhole playing and now it's like everywhere you go, in all your little sports bars and stuff," ACO certified official Johnny Box said. "Two or three times a week you're having little tournaments. You never would have thought you'd see someone on ESPN throwing cornhole bags and now you see it all the time with the college's playing it and stuff."

Cullman natives Jaxson Garrison and Randall Garrison took home the first place trophy in the tournament.