'In some ways, it's my freedom:' Huntsville man asks for help finding stolen wheelchair van

A Huntsville man is asking the public to help find his van that's equipped with a wheelchair lift after it's been reported stolen.

Thomas Dawson, an amputee, says the van was stolen Monday morning from the parking lot of the Cobblestone Condominiums off Seven Pine Circle and Sparkman Drive.

The van is a 2007 maroon Chrysler Town & Country with a yellow smear on the right front bumper and a wheelchair lift on the back. The Alabama license plate number is 3860AT9. Huntsville police have confirmed the vehicle is stolen but do not know where it is at this time.

Dawson can't believe the van he needs to be able to travel is gone.

"[I feel] cheated. It's a vehicle. It has an obvious wheelchair lift in the back. What kind of person would take that?" Dawson said.

Dawson says he had part of his leg amputated in 2013, and when the van was stolen, some of his freedom was as well.

"In some ways, it's my freedom. There are some handicap transportation services, but they only work during the day. They're overloaded. They're not cheap," Dawson said.

Dawson tells WAAY 31 he was waiting for his mother to pick him up in the van to go to the hospital, but the 2007 Chrysler never showed up.

"It had been spotted by a neighbor just the previous night around midnight or so. Someone stole it in the early morning hours," Dawson said.

He now asks the public for help in locating the van. Huntsville police ask you contact them if you know any information surrounding the vehicle.