LifeSouth holds blood drive in conjunction with local veterans organizations

In a partnership with local veterans organizations, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, January 19. It will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and be held at the Vietnam Veterans of America office at West Elm Street in Athens.
According to LifeSouth, a single donation can save three lives. All blood types are needed, but type O is particularly in-demand.
Donors that are ages 16 or 17 will need parental permission, and all donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. A photo ID will be required.
Donors will get a free recognition item and hot dogs will be available. For more information about blood donation, click HERE.
