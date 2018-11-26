In Alabama, Airbnb hosts scoring big points on game days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama hosts who rent their homes through Airbnb in Tuscaloosa and Auburn are cashing in during college football weekends.

New statistics from the hospitality company show that Lee County and Tuscaloosa County Airbnbs have raked in more than $1 million on football weekends this season.

But the amount of money being made varies, depending on who Alabama and Auburn are playing that weekend.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the second weekend in October, 690 people stayed in Tuscaloosa County Airbnbs while the Crimson Tide played the University of Missouri for homecoming.

That weekend - the same as Auburn's game against the University of Tennessee - brought more people to Alabama Airbnbs than any other time in company history.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com