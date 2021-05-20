WellStone program seeks to improve mental health crisis response

When a person is having a mental health crisis and police respond to the situation they can be brought to WellStone's Crisis Diversion Center.

It’s a new option under a partnership between the city of Huntsville and WellStone known as the Co-Response program.

Once someone is brought to the center professionals will help determine the level of care that they need.

That also means how long they will stay at the facility because there is temporary observation and extended observation.

So, someone could be at the facility for 23 hours or up to seven days.

While at the center people will receive help from nurse practitioners and psychiatrists.

"They're going to evaluate them and issue any medications that they need and then have a discharge plan where they're following up with our continue of care whether that's outpatient therapy or whatever else they may need at that point," said Jeremy Blair, CEO of WellStone.

Blair called the program a gamechanger for the city.

He said their goal is to put as many resources as possible out into the community to help people.

The permanent Crisis Diversion Center is currently being built on WellStone's campus and will cost about $10 million.