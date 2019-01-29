Improvements on the way for dangerous Madison Co. road

A high-speed crash on Hobbs Island Road sliced a truck in half and sent the driver to the hospital with serious injuries. It was about four miles from Old Highway 431 in New Hope. The road is much more heavily-traveled now, because of the closure of Cecil Ashburn Drive.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said the county is speeding up improvements that include a guardrail and reflectors, but drivers just need to slow down.

"My father drove the road to Redstone his entire career, so I've known all my life how dangerous it is," he said.

Hill said improvements along Hobbs Island Road are important to stop accidents from happening.

"If the speed limits posted are not obeyed, then you still have a lot of concern for traffic accidents we've seen lately," Hill said.

The New Hope Volunteer Fire Chief, Ronald Schrimsher, said he responded to both serious accidents on Hobbs Island this month, and because the community is tight-knit, it can be hard.

"We run a lot of family and friends and see a lot of people that you know," he said.

Schrimsher said after every call, volunteer firefighters debrief back at the station, because what they see can be tough.

"We talk about it. Don't take it home with you. Don't take it to bed with you. If it does, then my phone rings 24 hour a day, 7 days a week," he said.

Hill said the county's engineering department, along with law enforcement, will be paying extra attention to the road in the coming weeks.

"As employees of Redstone go back to work, Hobbs Island Road will be more frequently used than it has. In the next couple weeks, we will really have a good idea of how travel picks up," Hill said.

Hill said improvements along the road should start this spring when the weather warms up.