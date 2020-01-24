President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

People in North Alabama want their voices heard on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Friday, people for and against it expressed their opinions in downtown Huntsville.

WAAY 31 was there for the loud, but civil, rally.

"We are out here to respectfully ask Senator Jones to vote no, to respectfully ask to him to listen to his constituents," said Jeannie Faherty.

Faherty helped organize Friday’s rally outside Democratic Sen. Doug Jones’ office on Clinton Avenue.

The spokesperson for Alabama’s Republican Party hoped to create an anti-impeachment rally.

It’s what Royce Perrigo showed up for.

"I feel great. We have an opposition but we got people here to show support for our president like he needs," he said.

But pro-impeachment supporters also rallied outside Jones' office.

They want Jones to stand his ground as a Democrat.

"I hope Sen. Jones and others will vote to allow additional witnesses and documentation to be presented so the Senate can have a really full picture of what they're voting on," said Robin Barr.