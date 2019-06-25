Immunity hearing denied for Huntsville police officer charged with murder

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, who is charged with murder, has been denied an immunity hearing.
Darby was denied immunity by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in May, upholding a judge's decision in April to deny his request for immunity. Darby was hoping to overturn those decisions.
Darby is charged with the murder of Jeffrey Parker, 49, in April 2018 after the two were in a standoff. Police say Parker was holding a gun and threatened to kill himself.
According to Police Chief Mark McMurray, Darby only fired after Parker refused to drop his weapon. Darby requested the immunity, saying he acted in self-defense.
