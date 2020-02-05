'I'm sorry ma'am, I'm naked:' Limestone County woman encounters wanted man at her home

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office spent hours Tuesday and Wednesday looking for Joseph Wise who was wanted for theft in Alabama and Tennessee.

He was found Wednesday morning by investigators on East Limestone Road about 12 miles away from where he was last seen the day before.

The woman who encountered Wise Wednesday morning said she was still too shocked and stunned and didn't want to be identified.

"I said, 'What are you doing here? Why are you in my house? Whose car is this?' Because this truck is parked in my carport. He kept saying, "I'm sorry ma'am, I'm naked. I'm sorry. I'm sorry.' I'm like..I'm calling the police," she said.

She said her mind was racing during the short encounter.

"Why is there a naked dude coming out of my house? Like that's something that doesn't happen. It's just not normal. You don't have naked people show up at your door," she added.

The woman said Wise stole a jacket and a hat from her house, but he didn't have any pants on the last time she saw him. He drove away in a truck deputies say he stole Tuesday night.

"I went to take the keys out of his ignition, so he couldn't get away and he ran around the truck got in between me and the door frame, got in the truck, put it in reverse, he pulled into my yard, got stuck and took off running," she added.

About two hours later, deputies found Wise in the same area. Another neighbor told me she didn’t see what happened but it’s what everyone is talking about.

"I don't think I would have wanted to run into him if he had clothes on or not," Mary Ellen Sandridge said.

The woman who first encountered Wise naked has advice for everyone out there.

"It's a scary situation for sure, but I would just recommend if naked people come to your door or come out of your house, call the cops," she added.

The sheriff's office said Wise is accused of stealing a vehicle in Columbia, Tenn., and is wanted by authorities there.

He is also accused of theft in Limestone County for taking a cab and not paying for it.

Wise is also expected to face charges in Madison County for the stolen truck located Wednesday morning.