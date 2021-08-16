"I'm seeing the same thing again": Local vets frustrated with Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

A lot of veterans are feeling anger and frustration about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

One local vet says it feels like history is repeating itself.

"My personal feeling is more deja vu," John Scales said.

He mainly served in special operations forces for 32 years. He says the Taliban's takeover reminds him of his time in Vietnam.

"I lived through this in Vietnam. I saw it. I was a company commander in 101st. I felt powerless when Saigon fell, and I'm seeing the same thing again," Scales explained. "It's very frustrating."

He says the thousands of US troops that were in Afghanistan were there to maintain the status quo.

"It was sufficient not to reverse the current, but keep it where it was," Scales said.

But now, Scales says he feels that same sense of powerlessness he felt in the past.

"There are a lot of people, women and children and people who work for the US, that are going to pay a heavy price," Scales explained.

Like he saw in Vietnam after Saigon fell, Scales expects thousands of people to flee the Taliban regime.

"These adjacent countries are going to see a big refugee problem. A lot of those people who were working with the us are going to want to come here, so we can expect to see all that," Scales stated.

He believes the US needs to do what it can to help those trying to run from the Taliban regime.

"We need to evacuate the people that depended on us. I don't want to see the interpreters and the people who really worked for us get tortured and killed," Scales said.

Scales feels like the US failed to work with Afghanistan to prevent the takeover from happening.

"The inability to sit and look our supposed partner in the eye and say, 'This has got to stop. We have to do it this way or you're going to lose.' We failed to make that clear." Scales said.

One of his main concern now is the long term effect the Taliban could have on US foreign policy.

"We have to ask. What are the Philippines going to think? What are the Taiwanese going to think? The Koreans, the Japanese, all the people in Asia that are trying to maintain a democracy and freedom. How will they react that we failed to support at the last minute?" Scales said. "It's very difficult for democracy to maintain a commitment to other countries. I understand that, but we get in a lot of trouble when we don't in the long term. We're going to pay a price not soon, but in the long term."

To read the latest update on what's happening in Afghanistan, click here.