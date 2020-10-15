'I’m glad we’re doing it': Community backs James Clemens homecoming tradition

James Clemens High School held its homecoming parade Thursday evening.

In the midst of a pandemic, some families felt the tradition meant more this year as they continued to show support for the school and community.

James Clemens students ride on a float during the school's homecoming parade Thursday.

With hundreds lining the sides of County Line Road as cars and floats made their way back to the high school, parents said they felt safe among the crowds and were glad the school decided to hold the event this year.

“I think it means a lot to the kids,” Amy Eggart, a James Clemens parent, said. “This is what you do in high school and I want them to look back and say, ‘In spite of COVID, my high school came through and they went ahead with all of those traditions.’”

Parents like Eggart say the parade has been a tradition for years, adding that events of the sort are part of what makes the community so special.

“I’m glad we’re doing it for our youth,”she said. “This is the stuff that the memories and the development is made of in high school, so I’m glad that James Clemens went ahead and went forward.”

In the current state of the world, safety remains a priority. At the parade, many were able to space themselves out along the road, some finding ways to significantly distance themselves from others.

Lakisha Dumas, another parent, said that seeing those efforts made her feel at ease at the parade.

“It gives me a little sense of comfort as opposed to us being shoulder to shoulder,” she said. “I think we’ve met that goal of six feet apart and a little bit farther and so I do appreciate that.”

Back at the high school, football coach Wade Waldrop said the community support, be it at the games or at the parade, means a lot.

“We’ve had limited crowds, but we’ve sold the games out to our capacity that we can sell it out every week and people are there supporting and trying to get in and be a part, it means a lot to the kids who are coming out here and working and have been doing that since June,” he explained.

Several people at the event said it was nice to be able to continue to support the high school and its students through these unprecedented times.