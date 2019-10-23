'I'm burying my baby:' Mom remembers son killed behind Madison Kroger

A mom wants everyone to know about the son she wishes she could hold one more time.

“He was a great kid, not just because I’m mom, but because of who he is," the mother of Zeandre Marjuan Paul Zachary said.

She's about to bury her son, who was shot and killed behind a Madison Kroger on Sunday.

WAAY 31 learned more about the young man many people called "Z."

"I have had to pick out a casket, now that I have had to dress my son, fill out paperwork for a death certificate. Yeah, it’s real now...It's a nightmare,” his mom said. "He had a great heart. Very, very smart. People person, lively, funny, character, jokester.”

His mom doesn't want to show her face on camera, or reveal her name. Aside from her anguish, she's scared for her family's safety.

“I feel that my son's personality was non-threatening, so there was no reason for violence,” she said.

That makes her long for happier times, not long ago. Z's mom says her son was a recent graduate of Alabama A&M. He was in his first year of teaching at a job that took him to Florida. She says Z was loved by his students.

“He was just a good guy. He’s not a guy who would hurt anyone. He wouldn’t harm anything," she said.

She says he was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back and who didn't have a criminal record.

“You will not find that he has warrants here and he has hurt someone there. I think my son might have gotten his first parking ticket a few months back,” she said.

It makes her only son's murder all the more troubling, as she tries to accept that her baby is gone.

"Then, reality hit that I'm burying my baby. I'm burying my son, and why? I don't know anything," she said. "He knew I loved him and he loved me. It's just there's not enough time."

She told WAAY 31 if she had the chance to say one last thing to him, it would be, “Give me a hug and tell me something funny.”

Madison police say Zachary and the man suspected of killing him did know each other. Ironically, that suspect, Spencer Holden, is in a Chattanooga hospital in critical condition.

Police say Holden wandered into an emergency room there early Wednesday morning with gunshot wounds. They realized he was wanted for murder in Madison and called police here.

Chattanooga police have not found a shooting scene.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with the costs of laying Zachary to rest.