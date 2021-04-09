'I'm about to turn the Bulldogs loose': Alabama A&M excited for first game in more than a month

It’s been over a month since the Alabama A&M Bulldogs defeated South Carolina State. The 31-7 victory on Mar. 6 would be the only game the team would play between Feb. 27 and Apr. 9 -- five games were originally scheduled to be played in that span.

After a month without any action, the Bulldogs departed Louis Crews Stadium Friday, officially set to hit the field on Saturday against Jackson State.

After a season of ups and downs, Bulldogs’ head coach Connell Maynor says there is a lot of excitement about getting back on the field.

“We're about to get on the bus and soon we’ll be getting off the bus and well be waking up tomorrow morning and headed to the stadium, so it's reality. It's finally here again. It's been a long wait, it's been over a month, so we're excited and just ready to play football and hit somebody else,” Maynor said. “I don't have to give a rah-rah speech this week, you know. Coach Sanders said he wants some dogs, well I'm about to turn the Bulldogs loose on him.”

Kickoff from Jackson State is slated for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.