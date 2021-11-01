Ider community mourns loss of police chief after battle with Covid-19

Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree died over the weekend after a months-long battle against Covid-19.

His daughter, Kassie Price, said he lived by the statement, "Be the change you want to see in the world."

It's something his family said he practiced each and every day.

"He loved his job and Ider," said Kristie Crabtree, wife of Buddy Crabtree. "He loved the community of Ider, his officers, the school kids."

The list goes on.

"He meant a lot more to people than I realized," Kristie Crabtree said.

At the age of 18, Buddy Crabtree knew he wanted to devote his life to law enforcement. Before becoming police chief in Ider, he had served as the chief of police in Bridgeport.

"He got out of policing for about 10 years, and then went back, because that's where his heart was," Kristie Crabtree said.

Mayor of Ider Wendy Lassetter has worked each day with Chief Crabtree for the last 10 years. In fact, the two could be described more like close friends than colleagues.

"I couldn't ask for a better officer to come in and be the chief," said Lassetter.

But, Lassetter said, Chief Crabtree's heart showed most when he was in the halls of Ider's schools.

"One thing that I absolutely loved was he cared so much about our kids in school," said Lassetter. "He walked the halls. He gave them high fives and called them by name, most of them."

She said students felt comfortable with him, and that was something special.

Chief Crabtree's battle with Covid-19 was a surprise to many who knew him. The family said he was not only healthy but kept busy.

"Then, we ended up having to go to the hospital, and I think we just thought, 'He'll be there and they'll fix it,' you know, we'd go home, and that just didn't happen," Kristie Crabtree said.

She said her husband went in for care at Highlands Medical Center on Oct. 9. Ten days later, he was flown to Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

"The nurses kept saying it was one step forward and two steps back," Kristie Crabtree said.

She said her husband said he would've got the vaccine if he knew how hard he'd have to fight to live.

"He actually said, 'If I get better, I'll take all three, I don't ever want to go through this again,'" she recalled.

Now, it's his legacy that his family and community will hold on to.

"If he wasn't picking at you or, as the kids said, aggravating you, they would think something's wrong," Kristie Crabtree said. "He loved his kids. He loved them a whole lot."

Their daughter said the family has another hurdle to jump as they near Wednesday's funeral service.

Riley, Chief Crabtree's first grandson, is currently serving a rotational deployment in Germany. The family is hoping he can come back to the states so that he can say goodbye to his grandfather.