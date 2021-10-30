Ider Police Chief passes away after battle with COVID-19

Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree has passed away after a month long battle with COVID-19, according to the Ider Mayor Wendy Lassetter.

Chief Crabtree passed away around noon on Saturday after being admitted to the hospital on October 2nd.

Wendy provided this statement to WAAY 31 saying "Our thoughts & prayers are with the family of Chief Buddy Crabtree. He was a huge part of our town and was loved by so many. As Mayor I was blessed to have worked with a Chief that cared so much for his people & worked countless hours. He was a wonderful teacher & mentor. He will be greatly missed."

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says first responders across the US have been hit hard by the virus adding they haven't even had time to mourn their own losses.

The DeKalb's County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying in part "Chief Crabtree gave many loyal years of service to his town. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Our jobs as law enforcement officers require us to continue to serve even if it means risking our own health. Please pray that this virus leaves us soon. We have lost too many good people."

DeKalb County EMA wrote in a Facebook post "You will be greatly missed sir. Condolences to friends and family."

Tri-Community Fire Department Station 5 says "Our condolences and prayers for the family of Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree who passed away earlier today. Rest in Peace 901."

Chief Crabtree was 65. He had been with the Ider Police Department since 2011.