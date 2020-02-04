Clear
Ider High School in DeKalb County dismisses early due to water pressure issues

Crews are working to repair the water pressure issue.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 11:18 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Ider High School in DeKalb County dismissed at 10 a.m. Tuesday due to water pressure issues.

The school says the staff noticed there was little to no water pressure Tuesday morning, and the maintenance department was sent to make repairs.

Repairs are anticipated to take at least four hours to complete, DeKalb County Schools posted to Facebook.

