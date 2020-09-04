Ider High School honors late principal at football game

As seniors at Ider High School were honored Friday night, the school also took time before the football game to honor another member of the Hornet family: Cyrus Frost.

The former principal of the school died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, according to school officials. They said it happened while he was doing one of his favorite activities, practicing jui jitsu.

Mallorie Frost holds the hand of her daughter, Madison, as a moment of silence is observed for her late husband, Cyrus, who was the principal of Ider High School. Cyrus Frost died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

About 30 minutes before the game, Frost's widow, Mallorie Frost and their daughter, Madison, came to the center of the field along with friends and family to celebrate his life along with the rest of the Ider community in attendance.

"It really was a testament to him and who he was and his memory and legacy that will carry on at Ider High School and the rest of the DeKalb County Schools community," said Dr. Jason Barnett, the superintendent of DeKalb County Schools.

Black and gold balloons and wreaths adorned the field at Ider High School in honor of both students and Frost, who served as the principal of Ider for three years.

"He's a true friend. We have a lot of acquaintances in life, but he's a true friend that would drop everything to come help you out, if you needed it," said Jamie Darwin, the principal of Woodville High School.

Seniors and members of Frost's family held a balloon release following a eulogy of sorts over the loud speaker.

And before the ceremony even got underway, a rainbow formed over the stadium.

"I definitely see it as a sign and it was a special moment. It was a special moment for his friends and especially his family," Darwin said.

The Ider High School family had an additional point of sorrow this week after the father of one of their football players died of a heart attack.