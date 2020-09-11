Ider High School cancels football games due to coronavirus

Ider High School canceled 2 football games due to coronavirus.

The school said the September 11th game versus Tanner and the September 18th game versus Section were canceled.

The school said homecoming was moved to October 2nd. That game is against Victory Christian. The community pep rally will also happen October 2nd at 2 PM at the football field. There will not be a parade due to covid-19 precautions.

While the school said the games are canceled because of the virus, it did not say whether students or staff have tested positive.