Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill on Friday released the identity of a man murdered in Huntsville on Jan. 9.

Mekhi Douglas, 21, was killed in a shooting in the 2,600 block of Mountain Park Circle.

It was Huntsville's first homicide of 2021.

The second Huntsville homicide of 2021 took place Jan. 18 when Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe was shot and killed. Police have charged Lemond Lawerance Burns with his murder.