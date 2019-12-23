Clear
Identities released of 5 victims of fatal DeKalb County fire

The fifth victim of last Thursday’s fatal fire has been confirmed as Cody Alexander Dove, 27, of Flat Rock by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 6:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Dove was the boyfriend of Kayla Jackson, who lived at the residence, said Tyler Pruett, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Jackson and her three youngest children, 4-year-old Kaylon Stotts, 3-year-old Jaycee Stotts and 1-year-old Harley Stotts were found dead inside the mobile home on Thursday.

The deadly fire happened at their home near Highway 75 on County Road 927. Read more here

Pruett said the fire remains under investigation and the office is awaiting the determination of the Fire Marshall.

