Idea for new sports complex to move forward in Madison County

On Wednesday, Madison County commissioners approved the concept of a new sports complex off Highway 72 on Rock Cut Road. The area is currently an empty, grassy field, but Madison County Commissioner for District 3, Craig Hill, is hoping to help transform the spot.

Commissioner Hill says he was approached by a developer around a year ago about helping bring a new sports complex to Madison County.

"As a parent that's traveled all over the south for travel baseball, I'm very familiar with this process and I know it's expensive to stay, it's expensive to eat and these complexes bring in a lot of money to the community," said Hill.

The sports complex would have baseball, softball and soccer fields along with indoor training facilities. It would be primarily used for travel sports teams who would compete on the fields. Hill would use around $134,000 from his District 3 budget to help get work started on the project.

"We would use our labor and our equipment from the county to do rough-grade work. Then after that, a company would come in behind us and do final grade, then construction for parking lots and fields," said Hill.

County leaders voted 4-2 to strictly move forward with the idea. The idea is something those in the community support.

"I think it's very great. It's good for the growth of Gurley. We don't have anything around here much. So, I think it will bring in jobs," said Lourdes Feria, the General Manager for Feria C&M, a professional painting company in Gurley.

With the initial consideration approved by commissioners, Hill will now work to get concrete numbers on the impact the complex would have and present the findings to the commissioners at a later date.

Commissioner Hill says the project would be built in a few different phases and take anywhere from 12 to 18 months to complete. A public hearing will also have to be held in the future.