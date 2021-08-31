Clear
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama schools closing Tuesday due to severe weather threat Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Some North Alabama school systems move to remote learning Tuesday due to Ida’s severe weather threat Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
Ida causing power outages across North Alabama

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on Ida's impact on our area

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 5:48 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Power outages are just one of the many impacts Ida can have on North Alabama.

Early Tuesday, outages were reported throughout the area.

Here are links to some outage maps where you can see how Ida is impacting power in your area:

Florence Utilities

Decatur Utilities

Huntsville Utilities

Alabama Power

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE

