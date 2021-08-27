Clear

Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary

The National Hurricane Center says Ida should rapidly intensify as it speeds across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana on Sunday.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell wants everyone who lives or works outside the city’s levee protection system to evacuate.

Forecasters say Ida made landfall in Cuba as a hurricane and could grow to a devastating Category 3 storm with top winds of 120 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida already has top winds of 75 mph and should rapidly intensify as it speeds across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana on Sunday.

Climate scientist Jim Kossin says it's headed straight toward New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana.

