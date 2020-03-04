‘I'd love to just go help:’ Lee County 2019 tornado survivor keeping Tennessee victims in his heart

One year ago WAAY 31 traveled to Lee County, Alabama after an EF-4 tornado ripped through the area and killed 23 people.

Wednesday, we spoke with a man whose pool became a talking point after it was all the storm left behind on his property. A year later, the family is building a new home in the same spot.

Eric Sward's home after the 2019 Lee County tornado Eric Sward's home after the 2019 Lee County tornado

“They say was you in that tornado, I say yeah,” said Eric Sward. “Well, where was ya? I say the pool with no house. The pool got really famous."

Sward said March 3, 2019, is a day he’ll never forget.

“I heard it all rip the house apart,” he said. “It happened so fast. As soon as it started tearing the house apart about 30 seconds later we were down there. The whole house was on top of us."

Sward said he and his wife took shelter in their bathtub before the tornado reached their home. He said the tornado lifted their home and threw them and it hundreds of feet away into nearby woods.

“Everything was on top of us,” he said. “We were buried in that bathtub. We couldn't move, we just had to sit there and wait.

“That's a scary feeling when you're just pinned and have to sit there and talk and yell.”

Sward said seeing all the devastation in Tennessee makes him want to give the same help he and his family received.

"I'd love to just go help them because I feel like I know some stuff that they might need,” he said. “Because I didn't know what I needed. I was worried about material stuff out there...this and that.”

He said time will help Tennessee’s victims.

“It will just take a little time,” he said. “You'll start..you won't forget.... but it will start being easy.. just you'll cry. Go through a lot of stuff, and then you'll start getting over it."

Sward said his new home could be ready in a month.