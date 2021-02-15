Icy weather closes COVID-19 vaccination sites

There's no need to worry if your second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointment was cancelled Monday because of the bad weather.

"Everybody that was scheduled for today, on Monday, will be scheduled for Wednesday at the exact same time. If you were scheduled for today, Monday, at 2:00, then you can show up Wednesday at 2:00. No need to call, no need to fret, no need to worry, you're already rescheduled," said Huntsville Hospital Vice President of Operations Tracy Doughty.

At Decatur Morgan Hospital, the situation is a bit different. While all appointments Monday are cancelled there, hospital officials say you will be called to schedule a new time.

Doughty says missing the exact three or four week mark for your second dose is nothing to worry about.

He says the second dose is scheduled exactly 21 or 28 days out strictly for easy scheduling.

"The studies show that it's still effective 21 days from the target date and some people are getting the vaccine done up to 40 days later so no issues with us moving it out 4 or 5 days," said Doughty.

If you cannot make your new appointment time with Huntsville Hospital, you need to call 256-817-1919.

Decatur Morgan Hospital's vaccine site is closed both Monday and Tuesday.