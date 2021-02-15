Icy roads, downed trees, power outages reported in Limestone County

Limestone County officials declared all roads and bridges impassible Monday morning after a number of accidents. The EMA hopes drivers will stay off the roads Tuesday and potentially into Wednesday as conditions linger.

While conditions did improve slightly Monday afternoon, day-long precipitation set things up perfectly for a night of icing.

Roads that just appeared wet during the day are now clearly icy and slick.

The weather also caused a number of businesses to close early for the night, including many restaurants and grocery stores, leading to a heavy rush at the Athen’s Waffle House.

In Athens, all city buildings as well as Athens City Schools will be closed Tuesday.

The ice storm also caused tree branches and limbs to fall around Athens and Limestone County all day. Debris from falling limbs covered parts of Looney Road for serval hours Monday. A couple of community members worked to clear the road, trying to make it safe for others.

Scattered power outages were also reported in the county. The city said as of 9:45 p.m., there were about 2,400 customers still without power. The number had been as high as 6,000 earlier.

Due to the nightfall and frozen roads, the city says outages could continue throughout the night and into Tuesday as linemen work to safely restore service.