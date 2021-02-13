Icy road conditions lead to multiple wrecks in North Alabama

People in North Alabama experiencing icy and dangerous road conditions on Saturday morning.

Here are some problem areas that we know about:

Madison County

Huntsville police say both northbound and southbound lanes of Research Park Boulevard are shut down.

Madison police are asking drivers to avoid the area of I-565 in Madison because of multiple wrecks and road closures.

Morgan County

People traveling on US 231 near Lacey's Spring, need to be careful.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies are seeing dangerous road conditions.

They are concerned about the new bridges on US 231 and elevated areas.

They want drivers to be alert and use caution in that area.

Franklin County

According to the EMA Director there have been some reports of accidents because of the slick road conditions.

Those accidents happening at the bridge on Highway 24 near County Road 36.

Black ice has been reported on some roads in the county.

Road crews are working to try and improve the conditions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Limestone County

The EMA Director says use extreme caution Saturday morning as the bridges and overpasses are covered with ice. Other areas may have black ice also.