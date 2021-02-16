Icy conditions continue Tuesday in Limestone County

Tuesday was another icy day in Limestone County as residents and officials continue to deal with the impacts of recent winter weather.

Hazardous driving conditions led to the county EMA declaring all roads and bridges “impassable” for the second straight day Tuesday. Despite some roads having completely clear conditions Tuesday, EMA director Rita White said they felt it was best to try to keep people off the roads.

“We have areas where the roads still are impassible and the majority of that is still due to trees that fell in the road and some icy patches, we still have ice on bridges, so we’ve left it in place because of those things,” White explained.

Around the county, the storm snapped tree branches and limbs like toothpicks.

In Athens, Robert Borden was in his living room Monday night when a large section of a tree fell, hitting the roof of his home before it rolled into the front yard.

“God had our back,” Borden said. “I mean, when it did fall it did hit the top of the house but then it rolled off, so yeah, very lucky.”

The fallen limb knocked down a powerline and resulted in a loss of service for several neighbors. At one point, nearly 6,000 customers were without power, according to the City of Athens.

Athens Utilities -- with the assistance of crews from Scottsboro -- restored power to most Tuesday. As of the last update Tuesday night, the city said the number of outages was down to 727 customers.

For customers who are still without power, the Central Church of Christ opened its doors to anyone who needed a place to warm up or stay.

The church has the capacity to host about 50 people and said it has cots and snacks, but recommends people bring their own sleeping bags if they have one.

“We’re gonna be doing it from this point all the way until the morning, so throughout the night,” David Gallo, the church’s associate pastor, said. “Anytime they need to come in, it can be at two in the morning, it could be in the next 20 minutes, we’ll be open for it.”

If conditions hold into Wednesday, the county may once again be asking people to stay off the roads.