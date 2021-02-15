Ice reported on I-65 in Athens, on bridges and roads in Northwest Alabama

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said as of 9:28 a.m. Monday it has received reports about bridges iced over or icy areas here:

Alabama Highway 133 from the Singing River Bridge to Veterans Drive in Colbert County.

U.S. Highway 43 and Alabama Highway 24 in Franklin County.

Alabama Highway 157 and Alabama Highway 20 in Lauderdale County.

Alabama Highway 101 and Alabama Highway 20 at Town Creek.

Alabama Highway 33 in the Mill Pond area in Lawrence County.

Additionally, the Alabama Department of Transportation reports ice on both directions of I-65 near AL53 in Athens.

Stay off the roads if possible.

Use extreme caution if you cannot.

