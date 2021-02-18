Ice expected on roads Thursday night, Friday morning in North Alabama and Lincoln County, Tennessee

Roads are expected to get more dangerous in North Alabama and Lincoln County, Tennessee, Thursday night as melted snow and ice refreezes.

Officials say roads could be dangerous past the morning commute Friday in some areas.

"You just can't see it. I don't care if you have a four-wheel drive or a 10-wheel drive. When it hits ice, you have no control," said Doug Campbell, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency director.

Campbell and EMA directors across our area are warning drivers about ice on the road.

"It'll happen before you know it. It's really quick when you come up on it," said Campbell.

Senior state trooper, Brandon Bailey, explained more ice is expected to form Thursday night across North Alabama and into parts of Tennessee after snowfall and freezing rain this week. Black ice can form, especially on bridges and on less-travelled secondary roads.

"We've had a significant amount of wrecks on our bridges and overpasses," said Bailey.

Bailey says wrecks from ice can happen on main roads, too. He explained that troopers are on standby to help if any wrecks do happen, but drivers are expected to stay home.