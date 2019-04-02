Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ice cream being recalled in North Alabama grocery stores

NadaMoo! brand ice cream is being recalled due to an extra ingredient not labeled that could cause an allergic reaction.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 5:44 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

The Little Red Rooster Company is voluntarily recalling their “NadaMoo!” brand of Strawberry Cheesecake non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.

Approximately 26,000 pints are being recalled due to an declared almond ingredient. The Recall has a best by date of 08/09/2020. The pints also have a UPC code of “854758001020” listed on the barcode on the back.

North Alabama was included in the list of recall locations.

Here’s a list of stores that flavor of NadaMoo! was sold:

- Naturally Yours Grocery & Deli in Huntsville

- Naturally Yours Grocery & Deli in Decatur

- Publix in Madison

-Publix in Muscle Shoals

-Publix in Owens Cross Roads

You can return your pint of NadaMoo! Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert for a full refund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events