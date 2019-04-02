Ice cream being recalled in North Alabama grocery stores

The Little Red Rooster Company is voluntarily recalling their “NadaMoo!” brand of Strawberry Cheesecake non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.

Approximately 26,000 pints are being recalled due to an declared almond ingredient. The Recall has a best by date of 08/09/2020. The pints also have a UPC code of “854758001020” listed on the barcode on the back.

North Alabama was included in the list of recall locations.

Here’s a list of stores that flavor of NadaMoo! was sold:

- Naturally Yours Grocery & Deli in Huntsville

- Naturally Yours Grocery & Deli in Decatur

- Publix in Madison

-Publix in Muscle Shoals

-Publix in Owens Cross Roads

You can return your pint of NadaMoo! Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert for a full refund.