Ice cream being recalled in North Alabama grocery stores

The Little Red Rooster Company is voluntarily recalling their “NadaMoo!” brand of Strawberry Cheesecake non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.
Approximately 26,000 pints are being recalled due to an declared almond ingredient. The Recall has a best by date of 08/09/2020. The pints also have a UPC code of “854758001020” listed on the barcode on the back.
North Alabama was included in the list of recall locations.
Here’s a list of stores that flavor of NadaMoo! was sold:
- Naturally Yours Grocery & Deli in Huntsville
- Naturally Yours Grocery & Deli in Decatur
- Publix in Madison
-Publix in Muscle Shoals
-Publix in Owens Cross Roads
You can return your pint of NadaMoo! Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert for a full refund.
