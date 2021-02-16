Police officers give rides to people struggling to drive to work

Some people in North Alabama had trouble getting to work this morning due to the ice and snow.

We spoke with one man in the Shoals who got a surprising ride to work.

Jacob Inman rode to work today in a Sheffield police car, because it was safer than driving himself.

"The roads are really icy, very dangerous," said Inman, CAT Scan Technician at Helen Keller Hospital.

And he wasn't the only one.

"The police officer that picked me up he said he had been taking a lot of people back and forth all morning and yesterday as well," said Inman.

In other parts of North Alabama, there were no reports of people struggling to get to work.

"I have not heard of anyone calling and requesting rides. I mean, I think most people have decided to stay home today," said Trent Simon, Emergency Management Specialist at Morgan County EMA.

People who are going to and from work need to be careful, though.

"With temperatures still not above freezing, I think any spots that are out there are probably going to stay out there," said Simon.

That's why Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals has plans in place where employees can stay the night.

Inman was a last-minute worker, though, so it was easier for him to get a ride with a police officer, who offered rides to essential workers at the hospital.

If you are concerned about driving yourself to work because of the weather, give your local police station a call.