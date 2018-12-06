Clear

Ice Skating in the Park with Santa rescheduled due to weather

The event will now be Saturday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Ice Skating in the Park with Santa has been rescheduled due to expected weather this coming weekend. The event is postponed to Saturday, December 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The outdoor skating rink is located behind the Huntsville Museum of Art in downtown Huntsville. It will be open through January 6, 2019.

