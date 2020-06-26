Where to watch fireworks in North Alabama this Fourth of July

Athens
- The Red, White & Boom Drive-In Edition Firework Show is scheduled for July 4 at Athens Middle School/Athens Stadium, near the intersection of Highway 31 and Highway 251. The show is set to start around 8:30 p.m.
Henagar
- The annual Sand Mountain Potato Festival is set for July 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Henagar City Park at 18294 AL-75. Admission is free. There will be a car show, games, food vendors and a fireworks show.
Huntsville
- The MidCity District Fourth of July celebration will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a watermelon carving contest at 3 p.m., a band playing at 7 p.m., a viewing of Jurassic Park at 8:15 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. The event is outdoors and admission is free.
- Military Appreciation Night at Big Spring Park will end with fireworks on July 6. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free. There will be food trucks and music.
Madison
- The Trash Pandas Fourth of July celebration will be on July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Toyota Field on Contec Road. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. There will also be live entertainment, kids activities and food. Admission is $10, and parking is $6. You can purchase tickets in advance here.
Russellville
- Jam on Sloss Lake on Highway 24 will start at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 and end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. There will be a car show and live music. Admission is free.
If we missed anything, send us the event details at newsroom@waaytv.com.