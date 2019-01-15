WASHINGTON (AP) - The Internal Revenue Service is recalling about 46,000 of its employees furloughed by the government shutdown - nearly 60 percent of its workforce - to handle tax returns and pay out refunds. The employees won't be paid.
With the official start of the tax filing season coming Jan. 28, the Trump administration has promised that taxpayers owed refunds will be paid on time, despite the disruption in government services caused by the partial shutdown now in its fourth week. There had been growing concern that the shutdown would delay refunds going out because the money wouldn't be available for them from Congress.
Last week, the administration said customary shutdown policies will be reversed to make the money available and refund payments on time possible.
Related Content
- IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes
- IRS shutdown could impact tax returns
- IRS office in Huntsville reopening in March
- IRS Huntsville office reopening twice a week
- "Handle with Care Collection Day" kicks off
- Frozen chicken recall alert
- Toyota recalling 168,000 vehicles
- What's happening at the IRS during the shutdown
- Taxpayers get 1-day extension due to IRS glitch
- Decatur Police Department warns residents of IRS scam