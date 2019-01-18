IHOP shooter was accused of violent crimes before

A man who works just on the other side of Memorial Parkway from the IHOP, where two people died during a shooting on Wednesday, told WAAY 31 seeing something this terrible happen in that area is definitely out of the norm, "The most you see is routine traffic stops. You know, people speeding and stuff like that. Never something so serious like people getting shot," said Eric Hernandez.

Hernandez said it does make him view the area differently, "I think it's more scary because it happened so close. You know what I mean? You don't expect anything like that to happen until it actually happens near by."

WAAY 31 reviewed court documents show the shooter, Roderick Turner, 25, was accused of shooting at other people when he was 18 years old. It happened twice. Just 3 months apart. Both cases went to a grand jury and both times the grand jury decided not to indict him. He was also accused of receiving stolen property in 2016, but the district attorney's office did not prosecute him.

WAAY 31 talked to his mom over the phone Thursday, but she did not want to comment about what happened at IHOP.

Meanwhile, Hernandez said this shooting will make him be more aware of his surroundings, "It's always in the back of my mind considering everything that has happened all over the united states."

WAAY 31 asked the Huntsville Police Department if the gun Turner used in the shooting was legally owned. At the time this story was posted they had not responded.