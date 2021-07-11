'I wouldn’t change the 32nd round at all': Trash Pandas' MacKinnon reflects on 2017 draft

As the first night of the 2021 MLB Draft wraps up, it’s important to remember that draft position isn’t always an indication of what’s to come.

Take Mike Piazza for example. The Hall of Famer was taken with the 1,390th pick in the 62nd round of the 1988 MLB Draft.

Trash Panda’s first baseman David MacKinnon knows what it’s like to be passed over. MacKinnon was taken by the angels in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He expected that he might be drafted the year before but it just wasn’t in the cards.

“I hit like .400 my junior year of college so I thought I would have got drafted relatively high,” he said. “I didn’t think top rounds but eight to 15 is what I was told, but it didn’t happen.”

Instead, MacKinnon was taken with the 955th pick in 2017. Now leading the Double-A south with a .335 batting average, he said everything happens for a reason.

“I wouldn’t change the 32nd round at all because I’m a grinder and I’ve always been a grinder and that’s who I’ve been since high school,” he explained. “I’ve been overlooked and that's just -- I'm gonna keep grinding until I get there.”

MacKinnon was named the Double-A South Player of the Month in June and has continued to impress on the diamond. He said the accolades just show that he belongs in professional baseball.