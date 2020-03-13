‘I wasn't prepared to move right now:' Alabama A&M students leaving campus for coronavirus safety

Across the country, thousands of college students are packing up and moving off campus. Among them - students at Alabama A&M University.

This comes after the school announced they will be switching to all online classes for the rest of the semester, and cancelled all spring events. Students who live on campus have a week to move out.

Students told WAAY 31 even though it's not the best feeling to have to leave campus so suddenly, they know the university is trying to protect them and all the employees who work here.

"I mean I was shocked," Mariah Warren, a student at Alabama A&M said.

Warren said this was her first reaction when she got an email from the university saying the campus would be closing down to everybody but faculty and staff. Warren's an out-of-state student from Georgia. She said having a week to move out of her dorm caught her by surprise.

"I wasn't prepared to move right now, I thought I had like another month or two," she said.

Alabama A&M sent an email to students saying classes will resume online only starting Monday and will continue like this until the end of the spring semester.

The university said students should begin to vacate their on-campus housing on Friday and will have until March 20 to completely be moved out. Libraries, dining facilities and residential halls will also close on the 20th until further notice.

"I feel like if I go home, I'm not going to be fully focused," Martez Hardy, a student at Alabama A&M, said.

Hardy is driving back to his hometown in Montgomery Friday. He said moving out wasn't the issue for him, but he is concerned about having to finish the semester online.

"I might forget and like oversleep, forget to log on and go to class or something," Hardy said.

But, Hardy and Warren both said they know the school made the decision they felt was best to keep everybody safe.

"I would rather stay but I understand like they trying to help out and make sure people don't get sick or die," Hardy said.

"As of now yeah because that's what every bodies doing," Warren said.

Faculty and staff are still expected to come to work on their regular schedules. The university did recommend meetings to take place online as well. All spring events and concerts were also cancelled, and students were refunded for any tickets they purchased.